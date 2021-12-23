Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Trading 7.7% Higher

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) shares traded up 7.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.27 and last traded at $19.15. 10,330 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,151,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.78.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hawaiian has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.13.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $180.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.82 million. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 17.16% and a negative return on equity of 79.33%. Hawaiian’s revenue was up 137.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.76) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hawaiian news, Director Donald J. Carty sold 20,000 shares of Hawaiian stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $356,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of Hawaiian stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $48,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 625.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 12.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hawaiian by 17.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

