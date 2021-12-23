Hays (LON:HAS) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Hays plc (LON:HAS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 141 ($1.86). Hays shares last traded at GBX 140 ($1.85), with a volume of 4,861,716 shares.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Liberum Capital decreased their target price on shares of Hays from GBX 165 ($2.18) to GBX 160 ($2.11) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.58) target price on shares of Hays in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Hays to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 120 ($1.59) to GBX 195 ($2.58) in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hays has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 180 ($2.38).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.07, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 154.41. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.26.

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

