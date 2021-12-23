Hayward Holdings, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.14 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:HAYW)

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hayward in a report released on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now forecasts that the company will earn $1.14 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.21. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hayward’s FY2024 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Hayward had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The business had revenue of $350.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.36 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

HAYW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Hayward in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.38.

HAYW stock opened at $24.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Hayward has a twelve month low of $15.61 and a twelve month high of $28.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hayward in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,421,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hayward by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,878,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,911,000 after acquiring an additional 477,810 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Hayward during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,947,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Hayward by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 129,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Hayward during the 2nd quarter valued at $570,000. Institutional investors own 53.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 24,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $540,106.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Eifion Jones sold 13,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $380,759.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 656,955 shares of company stock worth $15,462,799 over the last quarter.

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

