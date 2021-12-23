Head-To-Head Analysis: MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD) versus Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD) and Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

Get MariMed alerts:

This table compares MariMed and Automatic Data Processing’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MariMed $50.90 million 4.84 $2.14 million N/A N/A Automatic Data Processing $15.01 billion 6.67 $2.60 billion $6.32 37.60

Automatic Data Processing has higher revenue and earnings than MariMed.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for MariMed and Automatic Data Processing, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MariMed 0 0 1 0 3.00 Automatic Data Processing 2 7 3 0 2.08

MariMed currently has a consensus price target of $2.25, suggesting a potential upside of 204.05%. Automatic Data Processing has a consensus price target of $224.92, suggesting a potential downside of 5.35%. Given MariMed’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe MariMed is more favorable than Automatic Data Processing.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.8% of Automatic Data Processing shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Automatic Data Processing shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares MariMed and Automatic Data Processing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MariMed 16.12% 87.05% 18.61% Automatic Data Processing 17.55% 47.31% 5.03%

Risk & Volatility

MariMed has a beta of 3.53, indicating that its share price is 253% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Automatic Data Processing has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Automatic Data Processing beats MariMed on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

MariMed Company Profile

MariMed, Inc. engages in direct owning of cannabis licenses and management of seed-to-sale operations. It focuses on the development, operation, management, and optimization of facilities for the cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis and cannabis-infused products. The company was founded by Robert N. Fireman and Jon Levine on January 25, 2011 and is headquartered in Norwood, MA.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms. The Professional Employer Organization Services segment offers small and mid-sized businesses a human resources outsourcing solution through a co-employment mode. The company was founded by Henry Taub in 1949 and is headquartered in Roseland, NJ.

Receive News & Ratings for MariMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MariMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.