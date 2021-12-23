Head-To-Head Contrast: Lizhi (LIZI) vs. Its Peers

Lizhi (NASDAQ: LIZI) is one of 104 public companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Lizhi to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Lizhi and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lizhi 0 0 2 0 3.00 Lizhi Competitors 960 3970 8317 272 2.58

Lizhi presently has a consensus price target of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 377.53%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 19.70%. Given Lizhi’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lizhi is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.3% of Lizhi shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.2% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.1% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Lizhi has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lizhi’s competitors have a beta of 1.31, suggesting that their average stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lizhi and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lizhi -7.16% -72.00% -27.19% Lizhi Competitors -8.92% -7.86% -2.39%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lizhi and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lizhi $230.33 million -$12.60 million -3.96 Lizhi Competitors $6.20 billion $1.30 billion 1.76

Lizhi’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Lizhi. Lizhi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Lizhi competitors beat Lizhi on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Lizhi Company Profile

Lizhi Inc. operates an online user-generated content audio community, interactive audio entertainment platform, and online audio platform in China and the United States. It provides podcasts, live streaming, and audio entertainment products. The company also offers Lizhi app that allows users to record and share their voices on mobile devices; Tiya App, an audio-based social networking product; and LIZHI Podcast, a podcast app to provide curated podcast content. The company has collaboration agreements with Xpeng Motors, GAC AION New Energy Automobile, and GAC Motor, as well as with BYD DiLink and Huawei Mobile Services. Lizhi Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

