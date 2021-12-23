Head-To-Head Review: Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) & Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH)

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) and Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Delcath Systems has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nephros has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Delcath Systems and Nephros, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Delcath Systems 0 0 4 0 3.00 Nephros 0 0 3 0 3.00

Delcath Systems presently has a consensus price target of $24.25, suggesting a potential upside of 200.12%. Nephros has a consensus price target of $13.83, suggesting a potential upside of 127.52%. Given Delcath Systems’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Delcath Systems is more favorable than Nephros.

Profitability

This table compares Delcath Systems and Nephros’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delcath Systems -1,498.41% -158.51% -86.56% Nephros -37.14% -24.12% -20.50%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Delcath Systems and Nephros’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delcath Systems $1.16 million 51.24 -$24.16 million ($3.55) -2.28 Nephros $8.56 million 7.27 -$4.77 million ($0.38) -16.00

Nephros has higher revenue and earnings than Delcath Systems. Nephros is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Delcath Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.2% of Delcath Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.0% of Nephros shares are held by institutional investors. 13.4% of Delcath Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of Nephros shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Nephros beats Delcath Systems on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Delcath Systems Company Profile

Delcath Systems, Inc., an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects. Its clinical development program for HEPZATO includes the FOCUS clinical trial for patients with hepatic dominant ocular melanoma to investigate objective response rate in metastatic ocular melanoma; and the ALIGN trial, a Phase 3 clinical trial for intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma. The company also provides HEPZATO as a stand-alone medical device for sale under the CHEMOSAT Hepatic Delivery System for Melphalan trade name for medical centers to treat a range of liver cancers in Europe. Delcath Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Nephros Company Profile

Nephros, Inc. is a medical device company, which engages in developing and selling liquid purification filters and an on-line mid dilution hemodiafiltration system. The company operates in two segments: Water Filtration and Renal Products. The Water Filtration segment includes both the medical device and commercial filtration product lines. The Renal Products segment comprises of SRP, which is focused on the development of medical device products for patients with renal disease, including a second-generation HDF system for the treatment of patients with ESRD. Its ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water, bicarbonate concentrate, and blood. The company was founded on April 3, 1997 and is headquartered in South Orange, NJ.

