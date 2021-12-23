Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.00.

HCAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Health Catalyst in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Health Catalyst from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, CAO Jason Alger sold 644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $25,006.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 3,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total transaction of $161,190.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,537 shares of company stock valued at $5,037,806 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCAT. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Health Catalyst in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Health Catalyst by 27.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:HCAT traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,724. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.86 and a 200-day moving average of $51.35. Health Catalyst has a 52-week low of $35.96 and a 52-week high of $59.50.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $61.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.95 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 22.56% and a negative net margin of 63.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

