Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. Sells 550 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Verisk Analytics comprises approximately 0.1% of Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. State Street Corp raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,863,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,199,134,000 after acquiring an additional 25,029 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,019,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $526,184,000 after acquiring an additional 60,250 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,524,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $441,012,000 after acquiring an additional 389,246 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,293,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $464,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,682 shares during the period. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,964,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,233,000 after acquiring an additional 48,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $225.16. 1,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,067,744. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.79 and a 12-month high of $231.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $36.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.30, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $219.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.78.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 23.78%. The company had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 66,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.42, for a total value of $13,859,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total value of $97,363.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 356,908 shares of company stock valued at $78,201,397 in the last three months. 2.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VRSK shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.11.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

