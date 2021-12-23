Herc (NYSE:HRI) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

Herc (NYSE:HRI) was downgraded by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $161.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $222.00. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HRI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Herc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Herc from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Herc from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Herc from $143.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.00.

Herc stock opened at $155.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Herc has a 52 week low of $61.19 and a 52 week high of $203.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 2.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $179.40 and a 200-day moving average of $144.62.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.04. Herc had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $550.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Herc’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Herc will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Herc news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 78,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.23, for a total value of $13,792,353.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 29,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.40, for a total value of $5,404,784.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,622 shares of company stock worth $35,259,811 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Herc by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 39,880 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Herc by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Herc by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Herc during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,379,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Herc during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,018,000. Institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

