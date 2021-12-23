Heritage Wealth Advisors Has $4.58 Million Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Heritage Wealth Advisors cut its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $4,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Blackstone Inc lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 65,204,148 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,573,376,000 after buying an additional 224,964 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,395,467 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $564,533,000 after buying an additional 4,689,634 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,946,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $481,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986,213 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,478,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $421,760,000 after purchasing an additional 73,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,253,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $416,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,599 shares in the last quarter. 28.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $228,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

NYSE:EPD traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $21.55. The company had a trading volume of 40,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,203,699. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.38. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $19.28 and a 52 week high of $25.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. The firm had revenue of $10.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 101.12%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

