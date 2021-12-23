Heritage Wealth Advisors Raises Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 8.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 278,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,374 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp accounts for approximately 1.0% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $16,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USB. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.4% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 353,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,141,000 after acquiring an additional 14,789 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.3% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 21,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 27,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.0% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 14,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.29. 98,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,974,194. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $83.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.05. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $42.47 and a fifty-two week high of $63.01.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 32.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.95%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on USB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.90.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

