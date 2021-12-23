Heritage Wealth Advisors Reduces Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Heritage Wealth Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BR traded up $1.19 on Thursday, hitting $180.46. The stock had a trading volume of 946 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,437. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.91 and a 52-week high of $185.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $176.31 and a 200-day moving average of $170.96.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 55.05%.

In other news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 18,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $3,129,595.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 77,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.02, for a total transaction of $12,737,957.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 217,726 shares of company stock worth $36,743,965 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

