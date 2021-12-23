Heritage Wealth Advisors Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Heritage Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.16. 187,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,081,182. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $59.20 and a 52-week high of $67.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.941 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th.

