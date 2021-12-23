Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.01 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) will post sales of $7.01 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.07 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.97 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise reported sales of $6.83 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will report full year sales of $28.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $28.50 billion to $28.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $29.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.32 billion to $29.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on HPE shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.38.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 17,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $269,832.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 88,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $1,344,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 142,521 shares of company stock valued at $2,186,159. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,190,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,146,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042,748 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,522,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,902,701,000 after acquiring an additional 579,065 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,005,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $970,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519,403 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 43,342,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $631,937,000 after acquiring an additional 370,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,795,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,347,000 after acquiring an additional 578,369 shares during the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HPE stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.76. The stock had a trading volume of 6,735,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,270,013. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.77. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $11.53 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 18.75%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

