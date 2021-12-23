HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Has $159,000 Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,451 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,103,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,302,610,000 after buying an additional 432,973 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,706,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,729,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994,515 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,275,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,307,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,729 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 4.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,824,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $379,009,000 after acquiring an additional 721,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 1.1% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,537,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $374,081,000 after acquiring an additional 198,325 shares during the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RF opened at $21.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.29. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $15.52 and a 12 month high of $24.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 40.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.56%.

RF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Stephens cut Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Friday, December 17th. Wedbush upgraded Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.40 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

In other news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $612,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

