HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 17.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,206 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,688,147 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $6,740,909,000 after purchasing an additional 675,979 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,497,939 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,415,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,555 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,916,289 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,269,767,000 after buying an additional 623,791 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,392,475 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,059,202,000 after purchasing an additional 288,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,082,300 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $979,091,000 after acquiring an additional 272,703 shares in the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on COP. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.57.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $686,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $2,063,807.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $71.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.31. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $38.77 and a 12-month high of $77.98.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 54.76%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

