HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 56 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 27.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 150 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 59.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities assumed coverage on Shopify in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,000.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Shopify in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,650.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Shopify from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,770.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,648.50.

Shares of SHOP opened at $1,385.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a current ratio of 13.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,490.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,472.91. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,005.14 and a 52-week high of $1,762.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.87 billion, a PE ratio of 51.64, a P/E/G ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.46.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

