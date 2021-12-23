HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 8,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Club Trust Company n.a. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $305,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,093,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $270,000. XML Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,175,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,275,000.

Shares of ILCG opened at $71.17 on Thursday. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $53.41 and a 52 week high of $73.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.04.

