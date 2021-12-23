HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 699 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNM. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Unum Group by 721.5% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,227,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,249,000 after buying an additional 1,955,978 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 10.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,789,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,913 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 2,432.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 844,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,162,000 after purchasing an additional 811,098 shares in the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 248.9% during the second quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 962,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,345,000 after purchasing an additional 686,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 206.2% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 989,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,099,000 after purchasing an additional 666,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UNM shares. Barclays increased their target price on Unum Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.88.

NYSE UNM opened at $24.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $21.56 and a 1-year high of $31.98.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Unum Group will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Unum Group announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

