HireRight Holdings Corp (NYSE:HRT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of HireRight Holdings Corp (NYSE:HRT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.67.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of HireRight in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist began coverage on shares of HireRight in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of HireRight in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of HireRight in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of HireRight in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE HRT traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.36. 2,433 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 662,323. HireRight has a fifty-two week low of $13.28 and a fifty-two week high of $19.46.

