Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Purchased by Eagle Ridge Investment Management

Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185,913 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Hologic accounts for about 1.5% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Hologic were worth $13,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Formula Growth Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hologic by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 100,693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,718,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in Hologic by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 91,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,084,000 after buying an additional 21,107 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Hologic by 78,841.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 30,748 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its holdings in Hologic by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 23,516 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 5,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Hologic during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,218,000. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HOLX shares. Redburn Partners began coverage on Hologic in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hologic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, October 22nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hologic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.36.

NASDAQ HOLX traded down $0.64 on Thursday, hitting $76.58. 1,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,474,973. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.85. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.10 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00. The firm has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.11.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.60. Hologic had a return on equity of 57.61% and a net margin of 33.22%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $194,780.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

