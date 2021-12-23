Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Acquired by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 189.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,046 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HRL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the third quarter worth $5,651,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 136,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,504,000 after buying an additional 6,223 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 5.2% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 375,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,917,000 after buying an additional 18,416 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 43.1% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 100,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,815,000 after buying an additional 30,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $692,874.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods stock opened at $47.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.03. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $40.48 and a 52 week high of $50.86.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is presently 59.04%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HRL shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Hormel Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet raised Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.60.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

