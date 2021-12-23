HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) PT Set at €130.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) has been given a €130.00 ($146.07) price objective by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.28% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €124.00 ($139.33) price target on HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €127.10 ($142.81) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €113.16 and a 200 day moving average of €101.28. HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €69.70 ($78.31) and a one year high of €128.60 ($144.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.64, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion and a PE ratio of 12.18.

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co KGaA, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates do-it-yourself (DIY) megastores with garden centers in Germany and other European countries. The company's stationary stores offer approximately 50,000 articles in various divisions, including hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden.

