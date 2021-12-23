Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Buys 27,448 Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,448 shares during the period. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF were worth $2,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 32.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,498,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,996,000 after acquiring an additional 863,251 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 74.4% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 350,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,652,000 after acquiring an additional 149,439 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 26.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 340,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,371,000 after acquiring an additional 70,250 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 50.2% during the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 184,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,705,000 after acquiring an additional 61,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,387,000.

Shares of USXF stock opened at $38.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.39. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $30.65 and a 52-week high of $39.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.114 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

