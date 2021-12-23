Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Invests $292,000 in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 53.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 37,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 24,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KIM opened at $23.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.25 and a 200-day moving average of $22.05. The firm has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.51. Kimco Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $14.27 and a twelve month high of $24.95.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.61. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 79.68% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

In related news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 5,500 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $128,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul Westbrook sold 4,000 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $95,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KIM shares. Truist raised their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.36.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

