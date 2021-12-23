Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Hostess Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Hostess Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Hostess Brands by 7.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 165,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 11,197 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Hostess Brands by 116.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,484,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,634 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Hostess Brands by 1.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,096,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,753,000 after acquiring an additional 16,837 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Hostess Brands by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,828,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,511,000 after acquiring an additional 303,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Hostess Brands by 27.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 197,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 43,020 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:TWNK traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.00. 1,557,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,471,330. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.08. Hostess Brands has a one year low of $13.66 and a one year high of $20.22.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $287.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.79 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 9.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Hostess Brands will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.