Howard Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 722.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $2,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000.

USMV stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $79.37. 2,416,053 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.66 and a 200-day moving average of $76.17.

