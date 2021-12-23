Howard Capital Management Inc. Has $477,000 Stock Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Howard Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 98.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 262,416 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 121.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW traded up $0.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $114.72. 2,551 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,009. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $82.18 and a 52 week high of $118.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.91.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

