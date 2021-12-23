Howard Capital Management Inc. Takes $19.92 Million Position in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB)

Howard Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 209,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $19,921,000. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology accounts for approximately 2.9% of Howard Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Howard Capital Management Inc. owned about 8.23% of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIB. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology by 293.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 21,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 5,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology alerts:

Shares of BIB stock traded down $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $83.32. 15,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,168. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $113.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.65 and a 200 day moving average of $94.13.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from the inverse of the return of the Dow Jones United States Basic Materials Index (the Index) for that period.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.