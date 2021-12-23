Howard Dvorkin Purchases 14,057 Shares of FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) Stock

FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) Director Howard Dvorkin purchased 14,057 shares of FlexShopper stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.29 per share, for a total transaction of $32,190.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Howard Dvorkin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 17th, Howard Dvorkin acquired 7,952 shares of FlexShopper stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.33 per share, for a total transaction of $18,528.16.

On Thursday, December 9th, Howard Dvorkin bought 8,883 shares of FlexShopper stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.55 per share, with a total value of $22,651.65.

On Friday, December 3rd, Howard Dvorkin acquired 24,974 shares of FlexShopper stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.38 per share, with a total value of $59,438.12.

On Friday, November 26th, Howard Dvorkin bought 30,000 shares of FlexShopper stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.52 per share, for a total transaction of $75,600.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Howard Dvorkin purchased 15,606 shares of FlexShopper stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.46 per share, with a total value of $38,390.76.

On Monday, November 22nd, Howard Dvorkin acquired 4,163 shares of FlexShopper stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $10,407.50.

On Friday, November 19th, Howard Dvorkin bought 104,000 shares of FlexShopper stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.41 per share, for a total transaction of $250,640.00.

NASDAQ:FPAY opened at $2.33 on Thursday. FlexShopper, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $3.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.56 and its 200 day moving average is $2.70.

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $30.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.94 million. FlexShopper had a net margin of 1.81% and a negative return on equity of 2.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FlexShopper, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FlexShopper from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FlexShopper in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FlexShopper by 91.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 6,873 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of FlexShopper in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FlexShopper during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in FlexShopper by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 7,296 shares during the period. 18.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FlexShopper Company Profile

FlexShopper, In. operates as a holding and financial technology company, which enables consumers utilizing its e-commerce marketplace to shop for brand name electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own basis. Its products include cell phones, televisions, cameras and camcorders, video games, computers and laptops, furniture, smartwatches, matresses, Apple, and Tires.

