Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $55.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.41% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Howden Joinery Group Plc is involved in the manufacture, sale and distribution of kitchens and joinery products. It offers kitchen cabinets and frontals, doors and worktops and breakfast bars; appliances. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany. Howden Joinery Group Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Howden Joinery Group stock opened at $48.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.85. Howden Joinery Group has a fifty-two week low of $48.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.33.

Howden Joinery Group Plc is engaged in the sale of kitchens and joinery products to local builders and trade professionals. It also involves in the manufacture, sourcing and distribution of these products. The company was founded by Matthew Ingle in October 1995 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

