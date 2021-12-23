H&T Group (LON:HAT) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $280.58

H&T Group plc (LON:HAT) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 280.58 ($3.71) and traded as low as GBX 279 ($3.69). H&T Group shares last traded at GBX 287 ($3.79), with a volume of 40,640 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of H&T Group in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £117.60 million and a PE ratio of 9.40. The company has a quick ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 8.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 273.38 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 280.73.

H&T Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily provides pawn broking services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Pawnbroking, Gold Purchasing, Retail, Pawnbroking Scrap, Personal Loans, and Other Services. It offers personal loans, as well as gold purchasing, jewelry retail, cheque cashing, unsecured lending, buyback, foreign exchange currency, and money transfer services.

