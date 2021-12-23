Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) Shares Gap Up to $25.92

Shares of Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $25.92, but opened at $28.21. Huaneng Power International shares last traded at $28.56, with a volume of 881 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently commented on HNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Huaneng Power International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huaneng Power International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

The company has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.05.

Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Huaneng Power International, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HNP. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huaneng Power International by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Huaneng Power International by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 9,834 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huaneng Power International in the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Huaneng Power International by 219.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Huaneng Power International by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 41,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP)

Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

