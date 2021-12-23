Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Bought by Pettee Investors Inc.

Pettee Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 18.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,241,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,534,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,251 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the second quarter valued at about $393,330,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Humana by 186.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 690,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $305,499,000 after purchasing an additional 448,859 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Humana by 87.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 335,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $148,712,000 after purchasing an additional 157,127 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Humana by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,624,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,493,769,000 after purchasing an additional 156,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HUM shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $472.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $427.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $479.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $500.15.

Humana stock traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $457.54. 1,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 751,703. The stock has a market cap of $58.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $370.22 and a 52-week high of $475.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $446.74 and its 200 day moving average is $431.77.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 20.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Humana’s payout ratio is 13.52%.

In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total transaction of $22,737,728.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

