I/O Coin Trading Up 0.9% This Week (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded up 14.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. One I/O Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0824 or 0.00000169 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, I/O Coin has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. I/O Coin has a market capitalization of $1.59 million and approximately $5,605.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.79 or 0.00278542 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00009061 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00010159 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003459 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00017459 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 72.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000213 BTC.

I/O Coin Profile

I/O Coin (IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,300,005 coins. I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io . I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

I/O Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

