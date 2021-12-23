IDT (NYSE:IDT) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $44.81. IDT shares last traded at $44.09, with a volume of 162,830 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of IDT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.49.

IDT (NYSE:IDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. IDT had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter.

In other IDT news, COO Bill Pereira sold 4,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total transaction of $222,212.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric F. Cosentino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $72,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in IDT by 374.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of IDT by 12.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 20,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of IDT by 2,639.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 24,648 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of IDT by 395.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 5,415 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDT during the third quarter worth $4,966,000. Institutional investors own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

IDT Company Profile (NYSE:IDT)

IDT Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the distribution and market of communications and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Fintech, net2phone-UCaaS and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers money transfer services. The net2phone-UCaaS segment comprises cloud-based PBX services offered to enterprise customers mainly through value-added resellers, service providers, telecom agents and managed service providers, SIP trunking, which supports inbound and outbound domestic and international calling from an IP PBX and cable telephony.

