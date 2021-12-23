Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.00.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Ikena Oncology in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ikena Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.
In other news, major shareholder Venture Fund Xi L.P. Atlas sold 5,959 shares of Ikena Oncology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $83,426.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 8,330 shares of Ikena Oncology stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $121,951.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,278 shares of company stock valued at $400,332.
Shares of NASDAQ:IKNA opened at $15.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.89. Ikena Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $37.61.
Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ikena Oncology will post -3.18 EPS for the current year.
Ikena Oncology Company Profile
Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing novel cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.
