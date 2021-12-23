Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Ikena Oncology in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ikena Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

In other news, major shareholder Venture Fund Xi L.P. Atlas sold 5,959 shares of Ikena Oncology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $83,426.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 8,330 shares of Ikena Oncology stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $121,951.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,278 shares of company stock valued at $400,332.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ikena Oncology by 26.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 4,801 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL grew its holdings in shares of Ikena Oncology by 3.7% during the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,832,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,121,000 after buying an additional 64,672 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ikena Oncology by 787.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ikena Oncology by 65.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 194,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after buying an additional 77,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ikena Oncology by 7.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 483,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,107,000 after buying an additional 34,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IKNA opened at $15.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.89. Ikena Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $37.61.

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ikena Oncology will post -3.18 EPS for the current year.

Ikena Oncology Company Profile

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing novel cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

