Independent Advisor Alliance Acquires 337 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WEC. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 1,220.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,744,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,034 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 91.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,307,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,380 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the second quarter worth approximately $49,030,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 5.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,849,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $519,167,000 after purchasing an additional 283,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 30.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,000,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,983,000 after purchasing an additional 232,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $94.77 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.28 and a 200 day moving average of $92.26. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.55 and a 52 week high of $99.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.35%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.728 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.14%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WEC. Bank of America upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

In related news, Director Thomas K. Lane purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $89.47 per share, with a total value of $536,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total value of $752,445.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

