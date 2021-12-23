Independent Advisor Alliance Decreases Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Independent Advisor Alliance lessened its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 666.9% in the second quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 49,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 42,879 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 7.7% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Nepsis Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 46.8% in the third quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 47,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 15,292 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 9.8% in the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 10.8% in the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 1,041,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,327,000 after acquiring an additional 101,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

GIS opened at $65.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.04. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.96 and a 1-year high of $69.68.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on General Mills from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.89.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $1,730,574.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $597,601.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,964 shares of company stock valued at $3,224,438. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

