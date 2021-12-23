Independent Advisor Alliance Has $940,000 Stock Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,098 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,982 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 1,025.3% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Barrick Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. 54.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.50 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.39.

Shares of GOLD stock opened at $18.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 4.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.14 and its 200-day moving average is $19.88. The stock has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.34. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $17.27 and a 52-week high of $25.37.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 6.42%. Barrick Gold’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 32.14%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

