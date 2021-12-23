Independent Bank Co. Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Independent Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 20th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.53. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Independent Bank’s FY2022 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 30.55%. The company had revenue of $53.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

IBCP opened at $23.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Independent Bank has a one year low of $18.11 and a one year high of $24.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.99 million, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.07.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 2.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 5,814 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 86.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 23.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 287,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,177,000 after acquiring an additional 55,256 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 1.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 94,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

