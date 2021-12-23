Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) Director Purchases $49,885.00 in Stock

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) Director Charles Hugh Farkas Garner purchased 5,500 shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.07 per share, for a total transaction of $49,885.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of IEA stock opened at $9.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.64 and a 200 day moving average of $11.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.42, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $24.13.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $697.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 896.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 178,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 160,979 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 19.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 293,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after acquiring an additional 48,612 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the second quarter worth $308,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the second quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the second quarter valued at $206,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Company Profile

Infrastructure & Energy Alternatives, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries. It operates through Renewables and Specialty Civil segments. The Renewables segment focuses in a range of services that include full EPC project delivery, design, site development, construction, installation and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind and solar industries.

