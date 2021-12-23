ING Groep NV Boosts Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 113.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,237 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Southern were worth $13,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SO. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 530.3% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $66.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $70.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.72. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $56.69 and a 12-month high of $68.21.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 93.29%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SO. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim upgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Scotiabank cut Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.45.

In other Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 66,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $4,465,812.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $122,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,971 shares of company stock worth $5,214,694 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

