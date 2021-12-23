Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.69. Innovative Solutions and Support shares last traded at $6.49, with a volume of 9,433 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $110.40 million, a PE ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support in the 2nd quarter valued at $464,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 404,136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 37,497 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,314 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,974 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.56% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc manufactures flight navigation systems. The firm designs, manufactures, sells, and services air data equipment, engine display systems, standby equipment, primary flight guidance, and cockpit display systems for retrofit applications and original equipment manufacturers.

