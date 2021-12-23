Insider Buying: Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Director Purchases 925 Shares of Stock

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $540.13 per share, for a total transaction of $499,620.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of COST stock opened at $549.67 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $307.00 and a 12-month high of $566.55. The company has a market capitalization of $243.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $518.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $460.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COST. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $534.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Command Bank increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,871 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $914,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,496 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $407,000. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 204.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 2,407 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

