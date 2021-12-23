Insider Buying: EnQuest PLC (LON:ENQ) Insider Buys £26,856.54 in Stock

EnQuest PLC (LON:ENQ) insider Amjad Bseisu purchased 149,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of £26,856.54 ($35,482.28).

Amjad Bseisu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get EnQuest alerts:

On Friday, November 19th, Amjad Bseisu bought 1,497,037 shares of EnQuest stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share, with a total value of £284,437.03 ($375,792.09).

On Monday, November 22nd, Amjad Bseisu bought 551,171 shares of EnQuest stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share, with a total value of £104,722.49 ($138,357.10).

Shares of LON ENQ opened at GBX 18.04 ($0.24) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,410.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 21.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 33.92. The company has a market cap of £340.22 million and a PE ratio of -1.88. EnQuest PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 10.84 ($0.14) and a 12-month high of GBX 27.40 ($0.36).

ENQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 39 ($0.52) target price on shares of EnQuest in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on EnQuest from GBX 26 ($0.34) to GBX 35 ($0.46) and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

About EnQuest

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas development and production company, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, Alba, Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, Alma/Galia, and the Dons area.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for EnQuest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnQuest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.