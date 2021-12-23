Insider Buying: Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) CFO Purchases 40,594 Shares of Stock

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) CFO Justin J. File acquired 40,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.37 per share, with a total value of $15,019.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of EVFM opened at $0.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $5.53.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 million. Evofem Biosciences had a negative net margin of 4,011.48% and a negative return on equity of 1,593.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Evofem Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Evofem Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Evofem Biosciences from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Evofem Biosciences by 441.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 37,855 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 148.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 53,707 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 145.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 91,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 54,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 29.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 104,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 23,603 shares in the last quarter. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile

Evofem Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops and commercializes innovative products to unmet needs in women’s sexual and reproductive health. Its product includes Phexxi (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate) a hormone-free vaginal gel and EVO100 an investigational drug, which is used for urogenital Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

