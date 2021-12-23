Insider Buying: HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) Insider Buys £162.83 in Stock

HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) insider Tom Rusin acquired 19 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 857 ($11.32) per share, with a total value of £162.83 ($215.13).

Tom Rusin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 20th, Tom Rusin purchased 20 shares of HomeServe stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 832 ($10.99) per share, with a total value of £166.40 ($219.84).

Shares of HomeServe stock opened at GBX 875.50 ($11.57) on Thursday. HomeServe plc has a one year low of GBX 787 ($10.40) and a one year high of GBX 1,218 ($16.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.38, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of £2.95 billion and a PE ratio of 78.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 871.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 919.29.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a GBX 6.80 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a yield of 0.79%. HomeServe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.34%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HSV shares. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.82) price objective on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($19.16) price objective on shares of HomeServe in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,160 ($15.33) price objective on shares of HomeServe in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($19.16) price target on shares of HomeServe in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,285.22 ($16.98).

HomeServe Company Profile

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

