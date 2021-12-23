Insider Buying: NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) Director Buys C$3,418,308.00 in Stock

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) Director Adam L. Gray purchased 167,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$20.42 per share, with a total value of C$3,418,308.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,442,849 shares in the company, valued at C$111,142,976.58.

Adam L. Gray also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 17th, Adam L. Gray bought 35,000 shares of NFI Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$19.13 per share, with a total value of C$669,550.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Adam L. Gray acquired 366,705 shares of NFI Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$19.59 per share, with a total value of C$7,183,750.95.

On Friday, December 10th, Adam L. Gray bought 346,800 shares of NFI Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$20.78 per share, with a total value of C$7,206,504.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Adam L. Gray bought 234,100 shares of NFI Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$21.51 per share, with a total value of C$5,035,491.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Adam L. Gray bought 531,900 shares of NFI Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$20.68 per share, with a total value of C$10,999,692.00.

TSE:NFI opened at C$19.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$22.56 and its 200-day moving average is C$26.01. NFI Group Inc. has a 1-year low of C$18.41 and a 1-year high of C$32.74. The stock has a market cap of C$1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 392.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.92.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.21) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.21). The company had revenue of C$619.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$634.97 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NFI Group Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. NFI Group’s payout ratio is presently 1,345.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Laurentian raised NFI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities dropped their price target on NFI Group from C$29.00 to C$25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. National Bank Financial raised NFI Group from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised NFI Group to a “buy” rating and set a C$10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$26.00 price target on NFI Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$27.10.

About NFI Group

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

