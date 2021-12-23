Insider Buying: Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Insider Buys $499,896.00 in Stock

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey purchased 47,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.48 per share, with a total value of $499,896.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ PRPL opened at $13.50 on Thursday. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.79 and a twelve month high of $41.08. The firm has a market cap of $903.53 million, a PE ratio of 225.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 35.79 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). Purple Innovation had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $170.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

PRPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Purple Innovation from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group cut shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Purple Innovation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Purple Innovation during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 156.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Purple Innovation by 63.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

